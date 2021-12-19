 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal Family ‘moving away’ from typical duties: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

The Royal Family is reportedly gearing up for a massive shift in their typical work dynamics.

Royal author Ian Lloyd made this observation in his new book The Duke: A Life in 100 Chapters.

There he wrote, "It seems that they are moving away from doing the royal duties they used to do, in terms of typical ones, for example, if the Queen came to Manchester, she would go to open a concert hall and then maybe visit a school or an exhibition and then have lunch with the Lord Mayor.”

"Those are the things that are disappearing. And I think they are being replaced by causes. We saw the Earthshot Prize with Prince William, mental health and so on.”

"These are not individual royal engagements like opening a school - a lot of this work can now be done virtually. The nature of how the Royal Family functions is changing.”

"In the Queen's early years she had to go around the UK because people could then see her, they didn't have televisions, iPhones and so on, now it's so easy to show them doing different things. I think the very nature of being a working royal is changing."

More From Entertainment:

Jana Kramer ‘is afraid to go public’ with future relationships after Mike Caussin split

Jana Kramer ‘is afraid to go public’ with future relationships after Mike Caussin split
Alec Baldwin’s instance over search warrants ‘is not cooperation’: legal expert

Alec Baldwin’s instance over search warrants ‘is not cooperation’: legal expert
Brad Pitt ‘trying to stay positive’ despite bitter custody battle fallout

Brad Pitt ‘trying to stay positive’ despite bitter custody battle fallout
Olivia Munn gives birth to baby boy

Olivia Munn gives birth to baby boy
Queen’s Coronation Crown is one of her impressive collection of jewels

Queen’s Coronation Crown is one of her impressive collection of jewels
Kendall Jenner cuts a wintry chic figure as she steps out in Beverly Hills ahead of Christmas

Kendall Jenner cuts a wintry chic figure as she steps out in Beverly Hills ahead of Christmas
Tom Holland's 'Spider-man' sets opening-day pandemic record for theaters

Tom Holland's 'Spider-man' sets opening-day pandemic record for theaters
Kim Kardashian quips daughter North is Kanye West’s ‘twin’

Kim Kardashian quips daughter North is Kanye West’s ‘twin’
'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns 44

'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns 44
Kim Kardashian reveals she ‘loves’ Taylor Swift’s music following feud

Kim Kardashian reveals she ‘loves’ Taylor Swift’s music following feud
Christmas decorations have regal flavour after Queen Elizabeth axes family party

Christmas decorations have regal flavour after Queen Elizabeth axes family party

Prince Charles's charity donations increased due to Prince Harry's statement?

Prince Charles's charity donations increased due to Prince Harry's statement?

Latest

view all