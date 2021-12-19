 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
NYNausheen Yusuf

KP local govt polls 2021: ECP postpones election in Bannu's Baka Khel over security situation

By
NYNausheen Yusuf

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

  • Security situation deteriorates in Baka Khel amid ongoing LG polls in KP.
  • Opposition accuses provincial minister of attacking polling stations.
  • ECP forms committee to investigate matter; says new date for polling will be announced later.

The polling process in Baka Khel tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district was halted after the security situation got out of hand in the tehsil amid the ongoing local government elections in the province, Geo News reported Sunday.

A statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the new date for polling in Baka Khel will be announced later.

KP is holding the first phase of the local government elections in its 17 districts today. The polls will be held in the rest of KP next month.

Polling started at 8am and will continue till 5pm.

Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani had levelled allegations against a provincial minister of PTI of storming into five polling stations in Baka Khel and taking the polling staff hostage.

Durrani said while speaking to Geo News that provincial minister Shah Muhammad Khan abducted the polling staff of five polling stations and took the polling material with them.

He said that the abducted polling staff members are "kept at a petrol pump".

Durrani also accused Khan of opening fire on the police. He said that the relevant deputy commissioner and district police officer have been informed about the matter but the administration seems helpless in this regard.

The ECP's spokesperson said that KP's chief election commissioner has formed a special committee to probe the matter.

The three-member committee, comprising Secretary Zafar Iqbal, General Law Additional Khurram Shehzad and KP Election Director Khushal Zada, will present its report after investigation in seven days.

