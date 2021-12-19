'If Diana were here,' she would be happy to see Harry with Meghan: Sarah Ferguson

'If Diana were here', she would be happy to see Prince Harry with Meghan Markle: Sara Ferguson

Sara Ferguson believes Diana would be proud to see her son Prince Harry living a happily married life, if she were in this world.

Speaking on Italian show Porta a Porta this Tuesday, the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew's former wife shared that Meghan Markle is an essence of Harry' well-being and she loves to see the couple blissfully married.

“The most important thing—and I know Diana if she were here, would say that—is they are happy," said Sarah.



She added: “And she makes him happy. And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now.”

Reports confirm it was Diana who introduced Andrew to Sarah back in the days. In a previous interview with PEOPLE magazine, Sarah said she became "best friends" with Diana, who she affectionately called "Duch", when they were in their teens.