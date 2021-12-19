 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen advised to hand over reins to Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

File Footage 


With the Queen’s frail health, she is advised to hand over the reins to Prince Charles.

Royal commentator Sarah Vine, said that the Queen should look into sharing her workload as she has recently been slowing down on her public engagements. 

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mail+, she said: "She could just retire and hand over to Charles.

"She doesn't have to die to do that, does she?" she said. 

"She could just say, 'I'm still Queen'. That's what I think would be the sensible thing.

"I think he would have the chance to establish himself under her watchful eye and we'll all get used to the idea.

"And when she very sadly does die, it will be a very sad event but it won't be a catastrophic headache."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez denies ‘offended stance’ to Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez denies ‘offended stance’ to Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner
Prince Harry and Meghan failing in US; Queen, William and Kate Middleton gaining popularity

Prince Harry and Meghan failing in US; Queen, William and Kate Middleton gaining popularity
'Spider-Man' bursts into theaters with $253 mln domestic opening

'Spider-Man' bursts into theaters with $253 mln domestic opening
'A Star is Born': Drakeo the Ruler listened to Jay-Z song before death

'A Star is Born': Drakeo the Ruler listened to Jay-Z song before death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release Lilibet's photo for 'maximum impact'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release Lilibet's photo for 'maximum impact'

Khloe Kardashian strikes at Tristan Thompson's heart with slew of sizzling snaps

Khloe Kardashian strikes at Tristan Thompson's heart with slew of sizzling snaps
'Prince Charles' reign matters less than Prince William, Kate Middleton'

'Prince Charles' reign matters less than Prince William, Kate Middleton'
Kim Kardashian to join Pete Davidson for New Year celebrations?

Kim Kardashian to join Pete Davidson for New Year celebrations?

BTS nominated for Best International Group at BRIT Awards 2022

BTS nominated for Best International Group at BRIT Awards 2022

Keanu Reeves opens up on ‘Sad Keanu’ meme: ‘I had some stuff going on’

Keanu Reeves opens up on ‘Sad Keanu’ meme: ‘I had some stuff going on’
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Christmas plans include 'a lot of baby making’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Christmas plans include 'a lot of baby making’
2022 Brit Awards: Adele and Ed Sheeran dominate this year’s nominations

2022 Brit Awards: Adele and Ed Sheeran dominate this year’s nominations

Latest

view all