Pakistan cricket fans lash out at PCB for wishing Mohammad Asif on birthday

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Asif. -PCB

Pakistan cricket fans were angry at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday for wishing fast bowler Mohammad Asif on his 39th birthday.

Asif was one of the finest medium pacers Pakistan ever produced. However, his career suffered a setback when the right-arm pacer was found guilty in the infamous 2010 spot-fixing scandal with Mohammad Amir and then captain Salman Butt.

Asif has tried to make a comeback to the national team after serving a five-year ban but has been unable to register strong performances at the domestic level to earn the selectors' nod.

The fast bowler took 106 Test wickets, 46 ODI wickets and 13 T20I wickets for Pakistan.



The PCB wished Asif a happy birthday on social media today, only to earn the ire of Pakistan cricket fans.

Twitter account @kashifzuzu told the PCB that the fast bowler "doesn't deserve to be on your timeline."



"He is the same person who did our country proud by being involved in spot-fixing, right?" asked another Twitter user sarcastically.

Tehseen was a tad more unforgiving with Asif, equating the fast bowler with "dishonesty".

"Happy birthday, fixer," tweeted another disgruntled fan.

Sports journalist Amer Malik also expressed anger over the PCB's congratulatory message to the former fast bowler.



