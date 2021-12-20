 
sports
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan cricket fans lash out at PCB for wishing Mohammad Asif on birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Asif. -PCB
Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Asif. -PCB

Pakistan cricket fans were angry at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday for wishing fast bowler Mohammad Asif on his 39th birthday.

Asif was one of the finest medium pacers Pakistan ever produced. However, his career suffered a setback when the right-arm pacer was found guilty in the infamous 2010 spot-fixing scandal with Mohammad Amir and then captain Salman Butt.

Asif has tried to make a comeback to the national team after serving a five-year ban but has been unable to register strong performances at the domestic level to earn the selectors' nod.

The fast bowler took 106 Test wickets, 46 ODI wickets and 13 T20I wickets for Pakistan.

The PCB wished Asif a happy birthday on social media today, only to earn the ire of Pakistan cricket fans. 

Twitter account @kashifzuzu told the PCB that the fast bowler "doesn't deserve to be on your timeline."

"He is the same person who did our country proud by being involved in spot-fixing, right?" asked another Twitter user sarcastically.

Tehseen was a tad more unforgiving with Asif, equating the fast bowler with "dishonesty".

"Happy birthday, fixer," tweeted another disgruntled fan.

Sports journalist Amer Malik also expressed anger over the PCB's congratulatory message to the former fast bowler. 


More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as captain of Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as captain of Lahore Qalandars
Australia thrash England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test

Australia thrash England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test
19-year-old Huraira amazes all with first-class triple ton

19-year-old Huraira amazes all with first-class triple ton
Major development: New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23

Major development: New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan qualifies for semi-finals

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan qualifies for semi-finals
Premier League rejected Chelsea request to postpone Wolves game, says Tuchel

Premier League rejected Chelsea request to postpone Wolves game, says Tuchel
'Let's not take this further,’ BCCI chief says on Virat Kohli controversy

'Let's not take this further,’ BCCI chief says on Virat Kohli controversy
Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases
PSL 7: PCB, franchises reach agreement for additional players

PSL 7: PCB, franchises reach agreement for additional players
Pak vs WI: Rizwan credits Misbah and co for successful run

Pak vs WI: Rizwan credits Misbah and co for successful run
Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India beat Pakistan 3-1

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India beat Pakistan 3-1
PSL 7: Franchises allowed to induct more players

PSL 7: Franchises allowed to induct more players

Latest

view all