 
sports
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Ahmed Subhan

Test cricketer Yasir Shah booked for allegedly aiding in rape, harassment of 14-year old girl

By
Ahmed Subhan

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Test cricketer Yasir Shah. — Reuters/File
Test cricketer Yasir Shah. — Reuters/File

  • Case against Yasir Shah registered at Islamabad's Shalimar Police Station.
  • Girl alleges Yasir warned of consequences if she approached authorities.
  • Yasir Shah and Farhan make videos and rape underage girls," she alleges.

ISLAMABAD: Test cricketer Yasir Shah has been named in a case — registered at Islamabad's Shalimar Police Station — for allegedly aiding in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl.

In the first information report (FIR), the girl said that Yasir's friend, Farhan, had allegedly raped her at gunpoint, filmed her ordeal, and harassed her.

"When I approached Yasir on WhatsApp and told him about the incident, he made fun of me and said that he likes underage girls," the complainant alleged in the FIR.

The girl further alleged that the Test cricketer had warned her of "dire consequences" if she approached the authorities over the incident.

"Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official [...] Yasir Shah and Farhan make videos and rape underage girls," she alleged.

The complainant added that when she approached the police, "the national cricketer proposed to buy me a flat and bear my expenses for the next 18 years". 

More From Sports:

Rafael Nadal tests COVID positive after attending event in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal tests COVID positive after attending event in Abu Dhabi
PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as captain of Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as captain of Lahore Qalandars
Australia thrash England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test

Australia thrash England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test
Pakistan cricket fans lash out at PCB for wishing Mohammad Asif on birthday

Pakistan cricket fans lash out at PCB for wishing Mohammad Asif on birthday
19-year-old Huraira amazes all with first-class triple ton

19-year-old Huraira amazes all with first-class triple ton
Major development: New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23

Major development: New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan qualifies for semi-finals

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan qualifies for semi-finals
Premier League rejected Chelsea request to postpone Wolves game, says Tuchel

Premier League rejected Chelsea request to postpone Wolves game, says Tuchel
'Let's not take this further,’ BCCI chief says on Virat Kohli controversy

'Let's not take this further,’ BCCI chief says on Virat Kohli controversy
Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases
PSL 7: PCB, franchises reach agreement for additional players

PSL 7: PCB, franchises reach agreement for additional players
Pak vs WI: Rizwan credits Misbah and co for successful run

Pak vs WI: Rizwan credits Misbah and co for successful run

Latest

view all