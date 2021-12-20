Wasim Akram comments on India's performance in T20 World Cup

Pakistan's legendary cricketer Wasim Akram.— Instagram/@wasimakramliveofficial

Wasim Akram says India could not recover after Shaheen Afridi's first over.

He says Indian team should not only play in IPL but consider playing in other leagues too.

India put up a dismal performance in T20 World Cup; they failed to reach semis.

India failed to perform up to the mark in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, and since then, fans and analysts have shared their thoughts on the team's dismal show.

The Virat Kohl-led Indian side kick off their World Cup campaign with a historic defeat to Pakistan by 10 wickets, while they also failed to beat New Zealand.

Speaking to Sport360, according to Hindustan Times, former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram said: "They were the favourites to win the World Cup. And I suppose after the first game […] after especially Shaheen Afridi's first over, they never could recover. Then you see, there were a lot of talks about they concentrate on the IPL a lot more."

"Their players don't play against international players as much in the other league. And probably they were right at times because very few have faced – Pakistan and India have hardly played cricket — very few have faced Shaheen, Haris Rauf, or Hasan Ali," the ex-skipper said.

They played well against Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland, but it was too late for them to get back in the game and to reach the semi-finals.

Akram said that Indian players’ participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and not playing for other leagues around the world has been prohibiting them from squaring off against players worldwide.

"When you play leagues in different countries — one or two, I’m not saying play every league — at least your players get the experience to play against the other bowlers, different pitches, different teams, different conditions," Akram added.

"So, I think they (India) have to think back […] IPL is the number one league, yes, money-wise, talent-wise but they have to allow the players at least one or two more leagues worldwide," he added.