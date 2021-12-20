 
pakistan
Sindh government announces public holiday on December 25

Pakistans founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. — File
The Sindh government, on Monday, announced a public holiday in the province on December 25 on account of the birth of Pakistan's founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to mark the festivities of Christmas.

An official notification in this regard was issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department of the Sindh government.

According to the notification, a public holiday will be observed throughout the province of Sindh, “except essential service and those engaged in COVID-19 emergency vaccination duties.”

