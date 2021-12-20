Salman butt hails BCCI for handling Kholi’s issue sensibly

Salman Butt(on the left) and Virat Kohli(on the right) — Instagram/@salmanbutt.09/AFP

Former captain of Pakistan Cricket Team praises how BCCI managed the recent controversial issue of Virat Kohli’s fiery press conference.

Indian Team is currently in South Africa getting ready for the three-match Test series.



"No statement, no press conference. We will deal with it. Leave it to the BCCI," says Ganguly.



Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Salman Butt has admired how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took care of Virat Kohli’s captaincy issue following his controversial press conference.

According to Hindustan Times, Butt said that the main concern of the team should be to play cricket and win matches for their country.

It was reported that Butt, on his YouTube channel, acknowledged that the Indian cricket board managed to keep the matter internal though it surely would have done meetings about it.

Prasising how the board dealt with the situation by keeping the matter classified, he said: “It's a sensible topic and it would have been naïve if there were exchange of words over the matter to the board would have sent a show-cause notice. That is not the way. Team in on a tour. The main objective is to play cricket and win matches and play for the country,” Butt said.

He went on to say that when it comes to such matters, it's "better not to give media half-volleys or full tosses or else you will be hit for boundaries or sixes."

Obviously, they have had a discussion about it, but it has obviously been all internal. And that is the way to go.”

Per the report, in the recent past, Kohli had contradicted the words of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and said that there was "no communication done regarding the matter and he was informed about his removal from ODI captaincy just one and a half-hour before the team selection for the South Africa Test Series."

When it was asked to respond to Kohli’s raging remarks, Saurav Ganguly had refused to say anything and said that the board will be taking care of it systematically.

"No statement, no press conference," Ganguly told TV reporters later in the day. "We will deal with it. Leave it to the BCCI."



Currently, the Indian Cricket Team, along with Kohli, is in South Africa getting all ready for the three-match Test series which will begin from December 26, with the opening game in Centurion.