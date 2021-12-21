 
sports
Test cricketer Abid Ali rushed to hospital after chest pain during Quaid-e-Azam trophy match

Pakistans right-handed batter in Test cricket, Abid Ali. Photo: AFP
Pakistan's right-handed batter in Test cricket, Abid Ali. Photo: AFP
  • Right-handed batsman Abid Ali taken to hospital after suffering chest pain during a Test match in Karachi.
  • Player felt pain while batting in Karachi during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.
  • Abid Ali has undergone a number of medical examinations.

Abid Ali, a right-handed batter in Test cricket, was rushed to the hospital after he suffered chest pain while batting during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Karachi, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to sources, the tournament's organisers rushed the 34-year-old batsman to a hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Abid Ali has undergone a number of medical examinations and is currently under observation.

However, it is not known if the pain was linked to any heart-related problem.

Abid Ali is playing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy representing Central Punjab.

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab is being held at the UBL Sports Complex.

Abid Ali's record

Since his Quaid-e-Azam Trophy debut in 2007, Abid has been a constant presence on Pakistan's domestic circuit, amassing over 6,000 runs.

He batted for Islamabad in 2017-18, scoring 231, then followed that up with an undefeated 249 in his ODI debut a few months later.

The player first represented Pakistan internationally at the age of 31.

