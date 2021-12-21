 
sports
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Shaheen Afridi promises to perform his best for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: AFP
Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: AFP

Pakistan's pace bowling sensation, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will now captain Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars, has pledged to take the team ahead and perform his best, both in bowling and captaining.

Lahore Qalandars have named Shaheen Afridi their captain for the seventh edition of the PSL.

"Our team has good openers and the middle order is also the best," the star bowler said told Geo News on Tuesday.

Related items

Shaheen said that there shouldn't be an impression that fast bowlers cannot lead a team as the captain since bowlers, including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, have served as the captain for the national squad in the past.

He said that he has always received respect from Lahore Qalandars and tried to perform well for the team.

"It's an honour [for me] that I'm captaining the team which I started the PSL with," said Shaheen while expressing gratitude towards the franchise.

'What a humbling journey'

Shaheen took to Twitter to thank Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana and other officials for giving him the opportunity.

Earlier, Shaheen had said that he is looking forward to captaining Lahore Qalandars in the PSL if given the opportunity.

He had lauded the management of Lahore Qalandars during a virtual press conference, hailing it as "exceptionally good."

"It's thrilling to perform for the Lahore Qalandars, I've been playing with them for a number of years," he had said.

More From Sports:

Test cricketer Abid Ali rushed to hospital after chest pain during Quaid-e-Azam trophy match

Test cricketer Abid Ali rushed to hospital after chest pain during Quaid-e-Azam trophy match

Shoaib Malik is super proud of nephew Muhammad Huraira's first-class triple ton

Shoaib Malik is super proud of nephew Muhammad Huraira's first-class triple ton
ICC honours 'Little Master' Hanif Mohammad on birthday

ICC honours 'Little Master' Hanif Mohammad on birthday
Shadab Khan opens up about Sarfaraz, Rizwan, marriage, PSL

Shadab Khan opens up about Sarfaraz, Rizwan, marriage, PSL
Salman butt hails BCCI for handling Kholi’s issue sensibly

Salman butt hails BCCI for handling Kholi’s issue sensibly
Wasim Akram comments on India's performance in T20 World Cup

Wasim Akram comments on India's performance in T20 World Cup
Test cricketer Yasir Shah booked for allegedly aiding in rape, harassment of 14-year old girl

Test cricketer Yasir Shah booked for allegedly aiding in rape, harassment of 14-year old girl
Rafael Nadal tests COVID positive after attending event in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal tests COVID positive after attending event in Abu Dhabi
PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as captain of Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as captain of Lahore Qalandars
Australia thrash England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test

Australia thrash England by 275 runs in Adelaide Test
Pakistan cricket fans lash out at PCB for wishing Mohammad Asif on birthday

Pakistan cricket fans lash out at PCB for wishing Mohammad Asif on birthday
19-year-old Huraira amazes all with first-class triple ton

19-year-old Huraira amazes all with first-class triple ton

Latest

view all