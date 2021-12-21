Shaheen Afridi promises to perform his best for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022

Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: AFP

Pakistan's pace bowling sensation, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will now captain Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars, has pledged to take the team ahead and perform his best, both in bowling and captaining.



Lahore Qalandars have named Shaheen Afridi their captain for the seventh edition of the PSL.

"Our team has good openers and the middle order is also the best," the star bowler said told Geo News on Tuesday.

Shaheen said that there shouldn't be an impression that fast bowlers cannot lead a team as the captain since bowlers, including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, have served as the captain for the national squad in the past.



He said that he has always received respect from Lahore Qalandars and tried to perform well for the team.

"It's an honour [for me] that I'm captaining the team which I started the PSL with," said Shaheen while expressing gratitude towards the franchise.

'What a humbling journey'

Shaheen took to Twitter to thank Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana and other officials for giving him the opportunity.

Earlier, Shaheen had said that he is looking forward to captaining Lahore Qalandars in the PSL if given the opportunity.



He had lauded the management of Lahore Qalandars during a virtual press conference, hailing it as "exceptionally good."

"It's thrilling to perform for the Lahore Qalandars, I've been playing with them for a number of years," he had said.