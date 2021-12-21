 
sports
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Shaheen Afridi thinks Mohammad Rizwan is better captain than Babar Azam

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP

  • Shaheen Afridi says Babar Azam is his favourite batter.
  • He says Pakistan's national team is thriving under him.
  • "I like Rizwan's personality," lanky pacer adds.

Shaheen Shah Afridi recently opened up about who he thinks is a better skipper and the lanky pacer opted for Mohammad Rizwan instead of Babar Azam — the current Pakistani captain.

"I like [Mohammad] Rizwan's personality. I started playing domestic competition with him from KP's side and I would rate him as the best. Since Babar has done a fantastic job with the national team, I will rank him second," Shaheen said in a press conference, where he was named as the skipper for Lahore Qalandars for the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), according to Cricket Pakistan.

However, he noted that Babar was one of his favourite batters and that the national side was thriving under his captaincy.

"Babar Azam is my favourite batsman and he is the number one batter as well. He has done fantastically well as a captain for the national team and we are reaching new heights under him," he added.

More From Sports:

Yorkshire County Cricket Club partners with Lahore Qalandars

Yorkshire County Cricket Club partners with Lahore Qalandars
Shaheen Afridi promises to perform his best for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022

Shaheen Afridi promises to perform his best for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022
Test cricketer Abid Ali's diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain

Test cricketer Abid Ali's diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain
Shoaib Malik is super proud of nephew Muhammad Huraira's first-class triple ton

Shoaib Malik is super proud of nephew Muhammad Huraira's first-class triple ton
PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman warns Haris Rauf against making any more mistakes

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman warns Haris Rauf against making any more mistakes
ICC honours 'Little Master' Hanif Mohammad on birthday

ICC honours 'Little Master' Hanif Mohammad on birthday
Shadab Khan opens up about Sarfaraz, Rizwan, marriage, PSL

Shadab Khan opens up about Sarfaraz, Rizwan, marriage, PSL
Salman butt hails BCCI for handling Kholi’s issue sensibly

Salman butt hails BCCI for handling Kholi’s issue sensibly
Wasim Akram comments on India's performance in T20 World Cup

Wasim Akram comments on India's performance in T20 World Cup
Test cricketer Yasir Shah booked for allegedly aiding in rape, harassment of 14-year old girl

Test cricketer Yasir Shah booked for allegedly aiding in rape, harassment of 14-year old girl
Rafael Nadal tests COVID positive after attending event in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal tests COVID positive after attending event in Abu Dhabi
PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as captain of Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as captain of Lahore Qalandars

Latest

view all