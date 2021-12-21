Shaheen Afridi thinks Mohammad Rizwan is better captain than Babar Azam

Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP

Shaheen Shah Afridi recently opened up about who he thinks is a better skipper and the lanky pacer opted for Mohammad Rizwan instead of Babar Azam — the current Pakistani captain.



"I like [Mohammad] Rizwan's personality. I started playing domestic competition with him from KP's side and I would rate him as the best. Since Babar has done a fantastic job with the national team, I will rank him second," Shaheen said in a press conference, where he was named as the skipper for Lahore Qalandars for the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), according to Cricket Pakistan.

However, he noted that Babar was one of his favourite batters and that the national side was thriving under his captaincy.

"Babar Azam is my favourite batsman and he is the number one batter as well. He has done fantastically well as a captain for the national team and we are reaching new heights under him," he added.