Electrifying 2021: Babar tops ICC's T20I batting tables

Pakistan's top batter Babar Azam. Photo: ICC

Babar Azam finished off his incredible and electrifying 2021 journey with a number 1 T20I batting ranking by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his stellar performance in a match against West Indies.



Babar's 79 from 53 balls against the West Indies in Karachi moved him back to the top spot, outpacing Aiden Markram and Dawid Malan.

He is now ranked number 1 in both T20I and ODI rankings going into the final nine days of 2021.

See the full list of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings here.

Babar's legacy is being crafted across all three formats, but his talent shone brightest in 2021's shortest format.

Babar scored 939 runs at 37.56, with a strike rate of 127.58, aided by a successful tour of South Africa in April, ICC said.



A world-class batting display followed Babar's 50 in Johannesburg with a 122 from 59 deliveries in Centurion.

Pakistan chased down the target of 204 with two overs to spare after being dismissed in the 18th over trying to ramp Lizaad Williams.

