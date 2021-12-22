 
sports
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Electrifying 2021: Babar tops ICC's T20I batting tables

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Pakistans top batter Babar Azam. Photo: ICC
Pakistan's top batter Babar Azam. Photo: ICC

Babar Azam finished off his incredible and electrifying 2021 journey with a number 1 T20I batting ranking by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his stellar performance in a match against West Indies.

Babar's 79 from 53 balls against the West Indies in Karachi moved him back to the top spot, outpacing Aiden Markram and Dawid Malan.

Related items

He is now ranked number 1 in both T20I and ODI rankings going into the final nine days of 2021.

See the full list of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings here.

Babar's legacy is being crafted across all three formats, but his talent shone brightest in 2021's shortest format.

Babar scored 939 runs at 37.56, with a strike rate of 127.58, aided by a successful tour of South Africa in April, ICC said.

A world-class batting display followed Babar's 50 in Johannesburg with a 122 from 59 deliveries in Centurion.

Pakistan chased down the target of 204 with two overs to spare after being dismissed in the 18th over trying to ramp Lizaad Williams.

Babar Rizwan unbeaten

Even though Babar's move to the top of the order with Mohammad Rizwan was questioned by fans and media alike, the pair took on the batting load with ease.

The pair made 1380 runs together in 2021, with an average partnership of 57.50.

Saud Islam and Simon Ssesazi of Uganda and Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien of Ireland were the second and third best T20I teams in the world this year.

At an average of 57.33, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also looked dangerous, but they only played together nine times.

More From Sports:

Shadab Khan to play for Brisbane Heat in ongoing season of Australian BBL: sources

Shadab Khan to play for Brisbane Heat in ongoing season of Australian BBL: sources
Will not rest until Pakistan beats Australia in Australia: Ramiz Raja

Will not rest until Pakistan beats Australia in Australia: Ramiz Raja
Yorkshire link up with PSL's Lahore Qalandars after racism scandal, sign Haris Rauf

Yorkshire link up with PSL's Lahore Qalandars after racism scandal, sign Haris Rauf
Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali sends video message to fans after angioplasty

Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali sends video message to fans after angioplasty
Javed Miandad is all praises for top batter Babar Azam

Javed Miandad is all praises for top batter Babar Azam
Shaheen Afridi thinks Mohammad Rizwan is a better captain than Babar Azam

Shaheen Afridi thinks Mohammad Rizwan is a better captain than Babar Azam
Yorkshire County Cricket Club partners with Lahore Qalandars

Yorkshire County Cricket Club partners with Lahore Qalandars
Shaheen Afridi promises to perform his best for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022

Shaheen Afridi promises to perform his best for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022
Test cricketer Abid Ali's diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain

Test cricketer Abid Ali's diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain
Shoaib Malik is super proud of nephew Muhammad Huraira's first-class triple ton

Shoaib Malik is super proud of nephew Muhammad Huraira's first-class triple ton
PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman warns Haris Rauf against making any more mistakes

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman warns Haris Rauf against making any more mistakes
ICC honours 'Little Master' Hanif Mohammad on birthday

ICC honours 'Little Master' Hanif Mohammad on birthday

Latest

view all