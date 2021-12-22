Abid Ali to undergo another heart procedure

Test Cricketer Abid Ali has undergone angioplasty a day after he was rushed to the hospital.

Abid has been recommended bed rest for two months.

Sources say the 34-year-old has undergone surgery to have stents put in his heart.

KARACHI: Test Cricketer Abid Ali will have another stent put into the artery of his heart tomorrow, a day after he underwent an angioplasty, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The player had to undergo the procedure after he was rushed to the hospital for experiencing chest pain.



According to doctors, Abid has been recommended bed rest for two months. However, the star cricketer can go back to his normal routine after bed rest.



The cricketer posted a video today asking people to pray for him as he has a small medical procedure tomorrow as well. He said that after that, he will be discharged from the hospital.

"I am thankful to God as I am faring well," said Abid Ali while recording his video. "I request all of you to pray for me as I have a small medical procedure tomorrow. So I request all my family members, fans and all my well-wishers to pray for me."



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said Test cricketer Abid Ali was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.



Sources say that the 34-year-old has undergone surgery to have stents put in his heart and he is doing well.