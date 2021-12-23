News of Prince Harry jumping succession line leaves royals fans fearful

Fears surrounding Prince Harry potentially exceeding the line of succession has taken fans thrown royal fans for a loop.

For those unversed, this fear started making rounds of the internet after Queen Elizabeth decreed that Prince William will no longer be allowed to fly together with his family due to safety concerns.



A spokesperson from Each Night brought this claim forward and was also quoted saying, “While all the Queen’s family will be incredibly precious to her, Prince William and his three children represent a bright future for the monarchy, and she will want to ensure that they stay safe and well, ready to receive the Crown.”

"While William is an adept pilot, helicopters are not the safest way to travel, and if the worst were to occur, Prince Harry would take the throne.”

"Despite no longer being a working royal, the explosion in searches for ‘Prince Harry king’ suggests that his popularity is undiminished, with many people considering an alternate universe with him as King."

A separate source also weighed in with an insight into the Queen’s reaction and admitted, “Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport.”

“It keeps the Queen awake at night and she is understandably very worried. She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can’t imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis.”