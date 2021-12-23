 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahbaz foresees Pakistan's 'khuda hafiz' if govt not sent packing

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif addressing a gathering of the PML-N in Lahore on December 23, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif addressing a gathering of the PML-N in Lahore on December 23, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
  • Quaid-e-Azam "must be turning in his grave" due to PTI, Shahbaz says.
  • PML-N's Rafique foresees PM Imran Khan's "political death".
  • Asif says PTI-led government has tuned "politics into obscenity".

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday foresaw Pakistan's downfall if the PTI-led government is not sent packing.

"God forbid, if this government is not sent packing, we might see Pakistan's khuda hafiz — so gear up," the PML-N president said while addressing a gathering of the party in Lahore.

The PML-N president said the time has come to end this government "which was formed as a result of rigging", as he claimed that Quaid-e-Azam "must be turning in his grave".

Slamming the PTI for its policies, he said: "I had revealed this 3.5 years ago that a NAB-Niazi nexus exists. They have mortgaged the country to the IMF (International Monetary Fund."

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said if the premier likes unveiling projects "so much", he should have informed him, as he would award him a plaque for "unveiling so many plaques".

Rafique foresees Imran Khan's 'political death'

For his part, PML-N leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said he predicts PM Imran Khan's "political death" in the near future.

Rafique called on PML-N and PPP to join hands and initiate a political struggle, as he claimed that Imran Khan was not a part of the political fraternity.

PML-N leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique addressing a gathering of the PML-N in Lahore on December 23, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
PML-N leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique addressing a gathering of the PML-N in Lahore on December 23, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

The ex-federal minister said joining hands was the only option to take the country forward and noted that pulling each other's legs would not help them progress.

"The state faces threats from within; we will have to think that we will be safe only if the country exists, so, do not play with its integrity," the PML-N leader warned.

Rafique advised the state to not patronise anyone and not fall when a group stages a sit-in.

PTI turned 'politics into obscenity'

Addressing the same event, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said the PTI-led government had tuned "politics into obscenity", as he said Imran Khan "had established some new traditions".

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif addressing a gathering of the PML-N in Lahore on December 23, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
PML-N leader Khawaja Asif addressing a gathering of the PML-N in Lahore on December 23, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

"We have seen several things in the last three-and-a-half years [...] Shabbar Zaidi and Razak Dawood are saying that the country is bankrupt."

"If the government does not accept its wrongdoing, how will the process of forgiveness begin?" he questioned. 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi reports six more suspected cases of Omicron variant: sources

Karachi reports six more suspected cases of Omicron variant: sources
Friction within PTI: CM Punjab cancels Punjab Overseas Convention over differences

Friction within PTI: CM Punjab cancels Punjab Overseas Convention over differences
Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on January 12: finance ministry

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on January 12: finance ministry
ECP reserves verdict in Faisal Vawda disqualification case

ECP reserves verdict in Faisal Vawda disqualification case
Twitterati furious after Karachi bakeries refuse ‘Merry Christmas’ icing on cakes

Twitterati furious after Karachi bakeries refuse ‘Merry Christmas’ icing on cakes
US ships 5m more doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan

US ships 5m more doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan
KP LG polls vote recount: Three injured in DI Khan as PTI, PPP workers clash

KP LG polls vote recount: Three injured in DI Khan as PTI, PPP workers clash

PDMA issues weather alert to prepare Sindh for cold wave

PDMA issues weather alert to prepare Sindh for cold wave
The war on drugs in Pakistan

The war on drugs in Pakistan
Mukhtar Mai facing threats again, says lifetime police security withdrawn

Mukhtar Mai facing threats again, says lifetime police security withdrawn

More than 100 Pakistani members of Parliament evading income tax: report

More than 100 Pakistani members of Parliament evading income tax: report

Pakistan will host SAARC summit when 'artificial obstacles' are removed: Qureshi

Pakistan will host SAARC summit when 'artificial obstacles' are removed: Qureshi

Latest

view all