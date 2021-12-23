Shahbaz foresees Pakistan's 'khuda hafiz' if govt not sent packing

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif addressing a gathering of the PML-N in Lahore on December 23, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday foresaw Pakistan's downfall if the PTI-led government is not sent packing.

"God forbid, if this government is not sent packing, we might see Pakistan's khuda hafiz — so gear up," the PML-N president said while addressing a gathering of the party in Lahore.

The PML-N president said the time has come to end this government "which was formed as a result of rigging", as he claimed that Quaid-e-Azam "must be turning in his grave".

Slamming the PTI for its policies, he said: "I had revealed this 3.5 years ago that a NAB-Niazi nexus exists. They have mortgaged the country to the IMF (International Monetary Fund."

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said if the premier likes unveiling projects "so much", he should have informed him, as he would award him a plaque for "unveiling so many plaques".

Rafique foresees Imran Khan's 'political death'

For his part, PML-N leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said he predicts PM Imran Khan's "political death" in the near future.

Rafique called on PML-N and PPP to join hands and initiate a political struggle, as he claimed that Imran Khan was not a part of the political fraternity.

The ex-federal minister said joining hands was the only option to take the country forward and noted that pulling each other's legs would not help them progress.

"The state faces threats from within; we will have to think that we will be safe only if the country exists, so, do not play with its integrity," the PML-N leader warned.

Rafique advised the state to not patronise anyone and not fall when a group stages a sit-in.

PTI turned 'politics into obscenity'

Addressing the same event, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said the PTI-led government had tuned "politics into obscenity", as he said Imran Khan "had established some new traditions".

"We have seen several things in the last three-and-a-half years [...] Shabbar Zaidi and Razak Dawood are saying that the country is bankrupt."

"If the government does not accept its wrongdoing, how will the process of forgiveness begin?" he questioned.