Two soldiers martyred as terrorists target security checkpost in Balochistan

A file photo of security forces personnel patrolling an area. Photo: Reuters

Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, Sepoy Abdul Fath embrace martyrdom in District Kech.

Security forces conduct search operation in area to capture militants.

Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting the peace of Balochistan, says ISPR.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred defending a security checkpost in District Kech in Balochistan, revealed the ISPR on Friday.

"During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, a resident of District Khushab and Sepoy Abdul Fath, a resident of Khuzdar, embraced martyrdom," stated the military's media wing.

The ISPR confirmed that a search operation is underway in the area to hunt the militants who had fled after the attack.



"Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," said the ISPR.



Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred as well when militants targeted a security forces checkpost along the Pakistan-Iran border in the Abdoi sector, Balochistan.

"During the heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed r/o (resident of) Nushki embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly," the ISPR had said.