'Baffled' fastfood chain responds to chicken head controversy

A woman in the UK had the shock of her life when she found a full chicken head — with eyes and a beak — inside her hot wings meal, which she ordered from a popular fast-food restaurant.

The customer, identified as Gabrielle, shared the unsightly image of her meal, which could be seen encrusted in batter, on a food-delivery website and gave a two-star review to the restaurant.



She also took to Instagram and posted a picture of the meal and wrote.

The photo quickly went viral on the photo-sharing platform along with the hashtag #takeawaytrauma, with users expressing their horror at the sight of the "meal."



"I really wish I could go back in time by minutes when I hadn't seen this," one of the users wrote.

"What does it take to get one star?" wrote another commentator.

"At least you know it’s real," another Instagrammer joked.

Others asserted that viewing the animal's head increased their awareness of what they were eating.

"Fried chicken head is still fried chicken in all fairness," said one user.

"If you eat meat, there’s nothing to complain about. You’re just faced with the reality of what you’re eating for once," another user wrote.

Restaurant responds

After the picture of the chicken head started going viral, the restaurant in question issued a statement and said that it is "genuinely surprised by this photo. Baffled, even."

The outlet said it looked into the matter and also spoke to the delivery service.

"Put simply — we serve real chicken. And we’re proud of that," it wrote, adding that they "put really strict checks in place with our suppliers and partners before our teams prepare everything carefully in our restaurants."

"But it’s true that even the best-laid plans can — on rare occasions — go awry. And this is an incredibly rare one. It’s one we’ve taken seriously — already putting further measures in place with our suppliers, as well as retraining our teams to prevent it from happening again," the restaurant said, per the statement.

It also added: "Ultimately, what matters is that Gabrielle should’ve had a brilliant [meal] that evening and she didn’t. We’ve been in touch with her and she’s accepted some free food on us. We’ve also invited her and her family to come down so she can meet our team, see our kitchen processes for herself and feel confident next time she orders from us.

Let’s face it, no one wants to show up on @TakeawayTrauma (no offence guys). We hope Gabrielle will be back leaving us 5-star reviews soon.