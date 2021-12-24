 
sports
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Samosa seller: Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq uz Zaman reveals his experience of racism

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Dec 24, 2021

— Instagram/@atiq160test.
— Instagram/@atiq160test.

  • Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq uz Zaman reveals how he and other Asian cricketers faced racism in England.
  • He was targeted racially by a development officer named Paul Bryson who called him 'samosa seller'.
  • Atiq shares that racism is deeply rooted in English cricket. 

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer and qualified cricket coach Atiq uz Zaman has revealed how he and other Asian cricketers faced racism in England and how it was casual for people to use derogatory terms like “Paki” or “bloody Asians” for players from Pakistan.

In an exclusive chat with Geo News, Zaman revealed the name of the person who he, without taking names, pointed out in one of his tweets last month.

Zaman alleged that he was targeted racially by a development officer named Paul Bryson at Lancashire.

“It was back in 2006, I was introduced to Bryson by another development officer for some coaching assignment. I got a stint and did a couple of sessions. For the third session, I couldn’t reach as my car was having some problem,” he recalled.

“I texted Paul about the problem but he didn’t reply to my messages or my calls. The same evening, he phoned me and complained about my absence. When I reminded him that I had texted him, we exchanged some heated words before dropping the phone. After a few hours, he texted me again asking if I was that 'samosa seller' he saw at Edgbaston," Zaman said. 

According to Atiq, it was racially offensive for him and Paul would’ve never referred to any British as "samosa seller".

He confirmed that he didn’t report the case but shared it with another officer who didn’t entertain it as a complaint. 

“I was new to the society, I was still finding a job and wanted to settle, that’s why I refrained from taking it further as I believed that it could’ve jeopardised my career there,” the cricketer said. 

“Also, it was normal for us to hear words like Paki or bloody Asians. It would hurt us then but we couldn’t do much about it,” he said adding that the matter is not limited to one or two counties but in fact, racism was deeply rooted in English cricket.

The former Pakistan wicket-keeper confirmed that following his tweet in November, he was interviewed by officials of Lancashire county cricket club in which he informed the club officials about everything. 

He told them that steps were needed to be taken to ensure Asian coaches and cricketers aren’t discriminated against. 

“If someone is highly qualified and yet not getting any opportunities then he would surely think that it is because he’s from a different race,” the former Pakistani cricketer said.

He added that the revelation by Yorkshire Cricketer Azeem Rafique and his response to it has encouraged others to talk about racism they’ve been facing.

“To my knowledge, some 1,500 to 2,500 people have approached English authorities with complaints about racism they faced at different levels at various counties,” he revealed.

More From Sports:

Sania Mirza showers love on son Izhaan in new Instagram snapshot

Sania Mirza showers love on son Izhaan in new Instagram snapshot
Indian spin hero Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket

Indian spin hero Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket
WATCH: Waqar Younis grooves to 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' at a wedding

WATCH: Waqar Younis grooves to 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' at a wedding
Health update: Test batter Abid Ali starts rehab after angioplasty

Health update: Test batter Abid Ali starts rehab after angioplasty
Carbon copy: Fans spot resemblance in Wasim Akram and his eldest son

Carbon copy: Fans spot resemblance in Wasim Akram and his eldest son
BBL 11: Sydney Sixers sign Pakistan's spin sensation Shadab Khan

BBL 11: Sydney Sixers sign Pakistan's spin sensation Shadab Khan
Pele discharged from hospital

Pele discharged from hospital
Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in new monochromatic photograph

Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in new monochromatic photograph
PCB probing hotel fiasco of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalists

PCB probing hotel fiasco of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalists

Greg Chappell hopes to see full-strength Australian team visit Pakistan next year

Greg Chappell hopes to see full-strength Australian team visit Pakistan next year
With Shaheen as captain, I think we can go one step further: Samit Patel

With Shaheen as captain, I think we can go one step further: Samit Patel
Watch: Moin Khan shakes a leg with actor Ali Ansari at son's wedding

Watch: Moin Khan shakes a leg with actor Ali Ansari at son's wedding

Latest

view all