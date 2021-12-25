How does Sania Mirza react to people giving her advice?

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/File

Apart from her fame for being an international tennis star, Sania Mirza is quite well-known for being an active Instagram user with some very interesting posts and reels.

In her latest Instagram story, Mirza came up with another video where she describes how she feels when somebody gives her tennis advice.

The video, bearing the caption, “When someone who’s never held a tennis racket in their life gives you tennis advice,” featured Mirza dressed in a blue shirt with an uninterested expression.



She could be seen moving her eyelids to the beat of the music playing in the background.



Mirza keeps fans updated with her entertaining posts on social media, which has led to her accumulating a massive following.