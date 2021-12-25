 
sports
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
BDBusiness Desk

How does Sania Mirza react to people giving her advice?

By
BDBusiness Desk

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/File
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/File

Apart from her fame for being an international tennis star, Sania Mirza is quite well-known for being an active Instagram user with some very interesting posts and reels.

In her latest Instagram story, Mirza came up with another video where she describes how she feels when somebody gives her tennis advice.

Related items

The video, bearing the caption, “When someone who’s never held a tennis racket in their life gives you tennis advice,” featured Mirza dressed in a blue shirt with an uninterested expression.

She could be seen moving her eyelids to the beat of the music playing in the background.

How does Sania Mirza react to people giving her advice?

Mirza keeps fans updated with her entertaining posts on social media, which has led to her accumulating a massive following.

More From Sports:

U-19 Asia Cup: Shehzad, Zameer's heroics lead Pakistan to victory against India

U-19 Asia Cup: Shehzad, Zameer's heroics lead Pakistan to victory against India
WATCH: Sania Mirza entertains fans with hilarious new video

WATCH: Sania Mirza entertains fans with hilarious new video
Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli seeks to conquer final frontier in South Africa

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli seeks to conquer final frontier in South Africa
Samosa seller: Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq uz Zaman reveals his experience of racism

Samosa seller: Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq uz Zaman reveals his experience of racism
Sania Mirza showers love on son Izhaan in new Instagram snapshot

Sania Mirza showers love on son Izhaan in new Instagram snapshot
Indian spin hero Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket

Indian spin hero Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket
WATCH: Waqar Younis grooves to 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' at a wedding

WATCH: Waqar Younis grooves to 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' at a wedding
Health update: Test batter Abid Ali starts rehab after angioplasty

Health update: Test batter Abid Ali starts rehab after angioplasty
Carbon copy: Fans spot resemblance in Wasim Akram and his eldest son

Carbon copy: Fans spot resemblance in Wasim Akram and his eldest son
BBL 11: Sydney Sixers sign Pakistan's spin sensation Shadab Khan

BBL 11: Sydney Sixers sign Pakistan's spin sensation Shadab Khan
Pele discharged from hospital

Pele discharged from hospital
Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in new monochromatic photograph

Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in new monochromatic photograph

Latest

view all