U19 Asia Cup: Zeeshan Zameer successfully executes 'plan' against India

Pakistan's right-arm fast bowler Zeeshan Zameer said Saturday he "planned" to take five wickets against India during the ACC U19 Asia Cup — and the pacer ended up successfully executed it.

"I thank Allah for helping me. I had planned to take five wickets against India and Alhamdulillah, I was able to achieve it," the pacer said after the match, in which Pakistan beat India by two wickets.

After being put into bat, India were reeling at 41 for four in the eighth over courtesy Zameer’s three wickets upfront.

The right-arm pacer accounted for Angkrish Raghuvanshi (naught off four), Shaik Rasheed (six off six), and captain Yash Dhull (first ball duck). He went on to take two more wickets in the last spell of his bowling to end up with match figures of five for 60 from 10 overs.

Skipper's account

Ecstatic skipper Qasim Akram said that the bowlers were exceptional throughout the match and he equally praised his batters.

"We had planned that the batters would stick to the crease and play to the end. And that is exactly what happened," he said.

The skipper added that Shehzad played an exemplary innings and Ahmed Khan expertly ended the match.

Shehzad's dream comes true

Meanwhile, batter Mohammad Shehzad said it was a big match for the team. "It was my dream to contribute in such a manner that my team wins."

Player of the match Shehzad top-scored with 82 off 105, hitting four fours and five sixes.

Khan’s unbeaten 29, Shehzad’s 82, and a five-for from right-arm fast Zameer led Pakistan to a two-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the ACC U19 Asia Cup fixture at the ICC Cricket Academy Oval 2, Dubai on Saturday.

Chasing 238 to win, Pakistan achieved the target for the loss of eight wickets with Ahmed hitting the winning runs on the last ball of the match. Pakistan got off to a shaky start as opening batter Abdul Wahid Bangalzai got out on the second ball of the innings for zero.