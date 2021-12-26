Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks celebrate Christmas on ski fields of Europe: photos

Liam Hemsworth mesmerised fans as he shared rarely seen photos of girlfriend Gabriella Brooks as they celebrated Christmas on the ski fields of Europe with his brother Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky.

The Hollywood star and his ladylove are currently on holiday in Europe enjoying the snow, with Liam's brother and his wife.



The Hunger Games actor shared a series of rarely seen photos with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. In one image, Liam is seen striking a model pose alongside Gabriella after hitting the ski fields.

Liam and Gabriella then shared a photo of themselves on a chair lift with Chris and wife Elsa, framed by a snowy vista in the background.



Liam Hemsworth and her girlfriend's winter wonderland vacation comes after Gabriella broke her silence on being in a relationship with the actor during her conversation with a magazine.