Monday Dec 27 2021
Sania Mirza rocks trendy outfit at Dubai Expo 2020

Sania Mirza. — Instagram
Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza recently attended the Dubai Expo 2020, it emerged Sunday night when the star player shared a couple of pictures from the mega event.

Sania, who holds an active Instagram handle, took to Instagram stories to share new pictures of herself rocking a trendy outfit.

The celebrity wore a brown frock with a pair of white sneakers and a gold chain necklace.

However, Sania removed one of the pictures from her story later.

Dubai Expo 2020 is the largest and most diverse exhibition in the region with participation from 192 countries, multilateral organisations and businesses. The expo commenced on October 1 and will last till March 31, 2022.

Per the official website of the Dubai Expo, every participating country has been allowed to set up its own pavilion at the expo for the first time in history.

The Expo 2020 global trade fair, hosted by Dubai, has been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak and will be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, the Paris-based organiser said Monday.

The six-month, multibillion-dollar global innovation fair, set to be the largest event ever staged in the Arab world, was expected to attract some 24 million visitors starting October 20 this year.

