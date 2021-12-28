 
sports
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Why did Shahnawaz Dahani have surgery ahead of PSL 7?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

  • Shahnawaz Dahani undergoes surgery to remove stone stuck in nose since childhood.
  • "I had been facing breathing problems due to a deviated nasal septum for a long time," Dahani writes on Twitter.
  • Fast bowler is scheduled to play for Multan Sultans in upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

Pakistan national cricket team's fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has undergone surgery to remove a small stone lodged inside his nose since childhood and he says he is now feeling better.

The 23-year-old Pakistan cricket star had to get nasal surgery at a private hospital in Karachi, where physicians removed a small stone that had been stuck in his nose since he was a toddler.

Related items

Taking to Twitter, the fast bowler said that he had undergone surgery on his nasal septum.

"I had been facing breathing problems due to a deviated nasal septum for a long time," he wrote in his tweet.

He stated that for the surgery, he had consulted the medical team of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and his family.

"Alhamdulillah, I feel better now."

According to sources, Dahani's nasal bone, which had been affected following a childhood accident, was also repaired during the surgery.

Doctors have said that Dahani will recuperate completely before the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which he will represent Multan Sultans.

Shahnawaz Dahani has been discharged from the hospital following his two-hour surgery and has been notified that his next checkup will be on January 4.

Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali has wished Dahani a quick recovery.

"Get well soon Champion"


More From Sports:

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after contracting COVID-19

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after contracting COVID-19
Debutant Boland crushes England as Australia retain Ashes

Debutant Boland crushes England as Australia retain Ashes
Premier League had record 103 COVID-19 cases in past week

Premier League had record 103 COVID-19 cases in past week
Transparency International Pakistan receives complaint about PSL broadcasting rights to ARY, PTV

Transparency International Pakistan receives complaint about PSL broadcasting rights to ARY, PTV
Sania Mirza rocks trendy outfit at Dubai Expo 2020

Sania Mirza rocks trendy outfit at Dubai Expo 2020
Karachiwalas, Shahid Afridi has a special message for you

Karachiwalas, Shahid Afridi has a special message for you
Lloyd Pope eager to learn from T20 spin sensation Shadab Khan

Lloyd Pope eager to learn from T20 spin sensation Shadab Khan
England bounce back from COVID-19 setback to dismiss Labuschagne, Smith

England bounce back from COVID-19 setback to dismiss Labuschagne, Smith
Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali 'gains momentum back'

Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali 'gains momentum back'
England given all-clear to play Ashes Test despite multiple COVID-19 cases hitting camp

England given all-clear to play Ashes Test despite multiple COVID-19 cases hitting camp
'Big complex endeavour': Cricket Australia chief talks about Pakistan tour

'Big complex endeavour': Cricket Australia chief talks about Pakistan tour
WATCH: Sania Mirza has an answer for all the free advice she's been getting

WATCH: Sania Mirza has an answer for all the free advice she's been getting

Latest

view all