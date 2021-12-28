Why did Shahnawaz Dahani have surgery ahead of PSL 7?

Shahnawaz Dahani undergoes surgery to remove stone stuck in nose since childhood.

"I had been facing breathing problems due to a deviated nasal septum for a long time," Dahani writes on Twitter.

Fast bowler is scheduled to play for Multan Sultans in upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.



Pakistan national cricket team's fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has undergone surgery to remove a small stone lodged inside his nose since childhood and he says he is now feeling better.

The 23-year-old Pakistan cricket star had to get nasal surgery at a private hospital in Karachi, where physicians removed a small stone that had been stuck in his nose since he was a toddler.

Taking to Twitter, the fast bowler said that he had undergone surgery on his nasal septum.

"I had been facing breathing problems due to a deviated nasal septum for a long time," he wrote in his tweet.



He stated that for the surgery, he had consulted the medical team of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and his family.

"Alhamdulillah, I feel better now."

According to sources, Dahani's nasal bone, which had been affected following a childhood accident, was also repaired during the surgery.

Doctors have said that Dahani will recuperate completely before the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which he will represent Multan Sultans.



Shahnawaz Dahani has been discharged from the hospital following his two-hour surgery and has been notified that his next checkup will be on January 4.

Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali has wished Dahani a quick recovery.

"Get well soon Champion"



