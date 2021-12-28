 
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Apple will reportedly ditch physical SIM card slot in iPhone 14 Series

  • iPhone 14 Series will reportedly have eSIM support for cellular network connectivity.
  • Some carriers might start offering select iPhone 13 models without a Nano-SIM card.
  • Apple might be able to offer better water resistance by removing Nano-Sim card slot.

Starting September 2022, Apple plans on rolling out its new iPhone 14 Series without a physical SIM card slot, according to a report.

Instead, the mobile manufacturer will roll out eSIM support for cellular network connectivity, NDTV reported, citing MacRumors.

The publication reported that the company has been offering eSIM support on its iPhone models since the launch of the iPhone XS in September 2018.

Apple has recommended major service providers in the United States prepare eSIM-only smartphones by September.

Some carriers will reportedly start offering select iPhone 13 models without a Nano-SIM card in the box in the second quarter of 2022 as part of the transition, which would enable users to start accessing their primary network using eSIM.

Unlike previous models, the iPhone 13 series supports multiple eSIM profiles that enable dual-SIM support using eSIM. On the latest iPhone models, which means that users can access two different networks without using their Nano-SIM cards, the publication said.

The company will also be able to offer upgraded features after removing the Nano-SIM card slot — better water resistance, improved design.

