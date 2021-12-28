 
sports
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Sania Mirza shares funny reel on Instagram featuring husband Shoaib Malik

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza once again took to Instagram and shared a reel featuring her husband Shoaib Malik on Tuesday to entertain her fans.

Besides her popularity as a tennis star, Sania is also known for her funny Instagram reels.

In the video, the player could be seen saying: “My husband called me pretty today, well actually he called me pretty annoying, but I only focus on the positive you see.”

The video also shows Shoaib sitting behind her making faces while Sania films the video. 

She also captioned the video as, "He thinks I can’t see his expressions," along with an eye-roll emoji.

The video received many responses from people including the former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. 

"He's right," said Yuvraj along with a funny emoji.

A user commented, "couple goals."

"Shoaib Malik's expressions are bang on," another user commented.

