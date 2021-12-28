Sania Mirza shares funny reel on Instagram featuring husband Shoaib Malik

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza once again took to Instagram and shared a reel featuring her husband Shoaib Malik on Tuesday to entertain her fans.
Besides her popularity as a tennis star, Sania is also known for her funny Instagram reels.
In the video, the player could be seen saying: “My husband called me pretty today, well actually he called me pretty annoying, but I only focus on the positive you see.”
The video also shows Shoaib sitting behind her making faces while Sania films the video.
She also captioned the video as, "He thinks I can’t see his expressions," along with an eye-roll emoji.
The video received many responses from people including the former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.
"He's right," said Yuvraj along with a funny emoji.
A user commented, "couple goals."
"Shoaib Malik's expressions are bang on," another user commented.