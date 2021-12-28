Sania Mirza shares funny reel on Instagram featuring husband Shoaib Malik

— Instagram/@mirzasaniar.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza once again took to Instagram and shared a reel featuring her husband Shoaib Malik on Tuesday to entertain her fans.

Besides her popularity as a tennis star, Sania is also known for her funny Instagram reels.

In the video, the player could be seen saying: “My husband called me pretty today, well actually he called me pretty annoying, but I only focus on the positive you see.”

The video also shows Shoaib sitting behind her making faces while Sania films the video.

She also captioned the video as, "He thinks I can’t see his expressions," along with an eye-roll emoji.

The video received many responses from people including the former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

"He's right," said Yuvraj along with a funny emoji.

A user commented, "couple goals."

"Shoaib Malik's expressions are bang on," another user commented.