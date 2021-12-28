Police register case against people responsible for Nasla Tower's construction

Nasla Tower's demolishing works can be seen in progress at Shahrah-e-Faisal road in Karachi, on December 20, 2021. PPI/File

Officials of SBCA and SMCHS named in FIR.

FIR registered at Ferozabad Police Station.

No specific person has been named in FIR.

KARACHI: The city's police registered a case against the builders and officials responsible for the construction of the 15-story building Nasla Tower, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The officials from Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS), and other civic agencies have been named in the first information report (FIR) registered at Karachi's Ferozabad Police Station.

However, no specific person has been named in the FIR.

The case has been filed under Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 161 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect to an official act), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the Pakistan Penal Code.



The move came after the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) directed authorities to take action against the officials responsible for issuing the construction permits for the building.

Hearing the Nasla Tower case, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin ordered the anti-corruption department to register a case against those involved in approving the building plan.

The court directed the police to register a separate case against the officials.

The apex court also ordered to seize the 780 square yards of the land Nasla Tower was constructed upon and directed the Sindh High Court's (SHC) official assignee to take possession of the land and stop its sale.

Expressing his annoyance over the slow pace of the demolition process, the chief justice asked: "Such a building is torn down within one hour in the world. What are you people doing?"

At this, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon told the court that 400 labourers were working on the task, adding that five floors of the building have been demolished so far.

Police arrive at SBCA, SMCHS' offices

After the registration of the FIR, separate police teams on Tuesday arrived at the SBCA and SMCHS offices and asked the officials to provide the names of the employees who had approved Nasla Tower's plans.