Monday Dec 27 2021
Nasla Tower demolition: SC orders action against those who issued construction permits

Monday Dec 27, 2021

The Nasla Tower in a dilapidated state after authorities begin demolition work on it. Photo: file
  • SC irked at delay in Nasla Tower's demolition. 
  • DIG West tasked to take action against those who approved Nasla Tower construction permits. 
  • SC orders seizure of 780 sq yards of land Nasla Tower is built on. 

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday directed authorities to take action against the officials responsible for issuing the construction permits for the illegal 15-storeyed Nasla Tower building. 

Hearing the Nasla Tower case, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin ordered the anti-corruption department to register a case against those involved in approving the building plan. The court directed police to register a separate case against the officials.

The DIG West has been directed to take immediate action against the officials who had approved the Nasla Tower building plan and present a report to the Supreme Court.

The apex court has also ordered to seize the 780 square yards of the land Nasla Tower was constructed upon and directed the Sindh High Court's (SHC) official assignee to take possession of the land and stop its sale.

Expressing his annoyance over the slow pace of the demolition process, the chief justice asked, "Such a building is torn down within one hour in the world. What are you people doing?"

On this, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon told the court that 400 labourers were working on the task, adding that five floors of the building have been demolished so far.

