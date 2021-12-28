Netflix joke about Prince Philip likely to create difficulties for Meghan and Harry

Two days after Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to Prince Philip, Netflix was accused of mocking her husband in "Death to 2021", a mockumentary that offers up a satirical retrospective of the past year.

“After the interview, Prince Philip withdraws from public life permanently... by dying,” narrator Laurence Fishburne says jokingly about the Queen's husband in "Death to 2021".

The feature length mockumentary stars Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan and Nick Mohammed.



Hundreds of royal fans took to social media to react to the joke about Prince Philip.

While most of them criticised Netflix for joking about Philip, others found it funny.

Some thought not only would "Death to 2021" would hurt Queen, it would also create difficulties for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have signed a multi million deal with the streaming giant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been receiving backlash for signing the deal with Netflix after experts criticized the streaming service's hit show "The Crown" for "incorrect" portrayals of the members of royal family.

"The Crown" is a Netflix show about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.