 
sports
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Mohammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men's T20I 'Player of the Year' award

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan ready for a strike — AFP/File
Mohammad Rizwan ready for a strike — AFP/File 

  • International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I Player of the Year awards reveal their nominees.
  • Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is among four players who were shortlisted for the accolade.
  • Rizwan ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of game. 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I "Player of the Year" award have revealed their nominees which consists of two wicketkeeper-batters and two all-rounders. 

According to a statement released by the ICC, Pakistan's star player Mohammad Rizwan, England's Jos Buttler, Australia's all-rounder Mitchel Marsh, and Sri-Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga have been nominated for the prestigious accolade. 

Rizwan ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game. He scored 1,326 runs in only 29 matches, while he struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semis during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, where he ended up as the third-highest run-scorer.

He also scored the maiden T20I century of his career against South Africa in Lahore early in the year and ended it continuing his form with a brilliant knock of 87 against West Indies in Karachi.

With another T20 World Cup coming up next year, Pakistan will hope that Rizwan continues in the same vein. 

More From Sports:

'Doosra' inventor Saqlain Mushtaq turns 45 today

'Doosra' inventor Saqlain Mushtaq turns 45 today
Sania Mirza shares funny reel on Instagram featuring husband Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza shares funny reel on Instagram featuring husband Shoaib Malik
Bismah Maroof returns to cricket after giving birth to baby girl

Bismah Maroof returns to cricket after giving birth to baby girl
Shaheen Afridi's exclusion from ICC's Test player nominees leaves Pakistanis astonished

Shaheen Afridi's exclusion from ICC's Test player nominees leaves Pakistanis astonished
'Life's true gift': Wasim Akram pens beautiful wish for daughter Aiyla on birthday

'Life's true gift': Wasim Akram pens beautiful wish for daughter Aiyla on birthday
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after contracting COVID-19

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after contracting COVID-19
Joe Root falls short of breaking Mohammad Yousuf's Test record

Joe Root falls short of breaking Mohammad Yousuf's Test record
Why did Shahnawaz Dahani have surgery ahead of PSL 7?

Why did Shahnawaz Dahani have surgery ahead of PSL 7?
Debutant Boland crushes England as Australia retain Ashes

Debutant Boland crushes England as Australia retain Ashes
Premier League had record 103 COVID-19 cases in past week

Premier League had record 103 COVID-19 cases in past week
Transparency International Pakistan receives complaint about PSL broadcasting rights to ARY, PTV

Transparency International Pakistan receives complaint about PSL broadcasting rights to ARY, PTV
The good, bad and ugly of Pakistani sports in 2021

The good, bad and ugly of Pakistani sports in 2021

Latest

view all