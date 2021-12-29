Mohammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men's T20I 'Player of the Year' award

Mohammad Rizwan ready for a strike — AFP/File

International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I Player of the Year awards reveal their nominees.

Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is among four players who were shortlisted for the accolade.

Rizwan ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of game.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I "Player of the Year" award have revealed their nominees which consists of two wicketkeeper-batters and two all-rounders.

According to a statement released by the ICC, Pakistan's star player Mohammad Rizwan, England's Jos Buttler, Australia's all-rounder Mitchel Marsh, and Sri-Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga have been nominated for the prestigious accolade.

Rizwan ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game. He scored 1,326 runs in only 29 matches, while he struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.



Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semis during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, where he ended up as the third-highest run-scorer.

He also scored the maiden T20I century of his career against South Africa in Lahore early in the year and ended it continuing his form with a brilliant knock of 87 against West Indies in Karachi.

With another T20 World Cup coming up next year, Pakistan will hope that Rizwan continues in the same vein.