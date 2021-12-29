Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa

The statue of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Goa. — Twitter

Portugal's Ronaldo is hugely popular among Goa's youth.

Critics say local footballers should have been honoured.

It is important to note that Goa is a former Portuguese colony.

Indian fans are disappointed over local authorities' decision to erect a statue of famous Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, in Goa, the BBC reported.



Ronaldo is hugely popular among Goa's youth and the officials' reason behind erecting the statue was to "inspire" them, the broadcaster reported.

"But Goa is also a former Portuguese colony, and it is 60 years since the state was liberated from Portugal," it said.

The critics of the authorities' decision opined that local footballers should have been honoured, instead of a foreigner, especially since "several past and present members of India's national team are Goan".

"Very disappointed to hear of the statue of Ronaldo being erected. Learn to take pride in our own icons like Samir Naik and Bruno Coutinho," a Goa citizen told the IANS news agency.

Some people also waved black flags during the statue's ground-breaking ceremony to protest against the decision, according to the Times of India.

IANS quoted right-wing activist Guru Shirodkar as saying: "To erect a statue of a Portuguese footballer this year is sacrilegious. We condemn this."

"There are many freedom fighters in Goa who have been insulted," he added.

BJP lawmaker from Goa, Michael Lobo, shared a photo with the statue and said that it had been erected "at the request of our youth".



