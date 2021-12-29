What is close to Shaheen Shah Afridi's heart?

Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File

Shaheen shares photos of him attending sports gala in Islamabad.

"Promoting education is an effort that is close to my heart," he says.

It is important to note that he made headlines this year by taking 47 Test wickets.

Left-arm bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi shared photos of him attending the sports gala at the Prime Institute of Health Sciences in Islamabad, during which he revealed his heartfelt wish.

Sharing the photo, the star player wrote: “Promoting education is an effort that is close to my heart."

“A commendable effort by the institute Chairman Mr Abdul Wajid to award 40 fully-funded scholarships to the deserving students of KPK,” he further added while talking about the event.

It should be noted that Shaheen's name was trending on Twitter yesterday as fans showed displeasure over the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision for not nominating him for the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year award despite his great performance this year.

Shaheen picked up 47 wickets in nine Test matches at an average of 17.06 in 2021.

