Victoria, David Beckham's son Romeo is now richer than his siblings

Romeo Beckham, the son of Victoria and David Beckham, is now richer than his siblings after he landed a £1.2million contract with sportswear company Puma.

The 19-year-old was already following in his father's footsteps as he became a professional footballer, but now, he has also landed a deal worth millions of pounds — mirroring his commercial success off the pitch", The Sun reported.

The Sun, quoting insiders, said the Puma deal was the first in a line of "lucrative collaborations" that are in the pipeline for the teenager — who is the richest among his four siblings.

“Just like David worked with Adidas for over 20 years, it is likely Romeo will do the same with Puma," the insider told the publication.

The second-eldest son of the former Man United and England footballer spends his time in the United States, where he plays the sport, and in the United Kingdom, where his family is based.