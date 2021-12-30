 
Thursday Dec 30 2021
Daughter of David Warner shows off her batting skills on ground

Thursday Dec 30, 2021


— AFP/ FIle.

  • David Warner's daughter showcases her first batting skills on the field of Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by getting inspired by her dad.
  • Prior to that day, Australia had a great win as they wrapped up the match to win the five-match Ashes series 3-0 with two Tests yet to be played.
  • Warner also informed that he wants to continue doing the same in the new year as well.

Aussie cricketer David Warner's daughter, Indi Warner, got interested in displaying her batting skills at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) by getting inspired by her dad playing a major part in claiming an Ashes series victory.

David Warner posted a video on Twitter in which Indi could be seen dominating the cricket pitch. The Australia opener shared the clip of his daughter batting with a caption that said: "Indi having her first hit at the MCG."

According to NDTV, prior to that day, Australia had a great win as they wrapped up the match to win the five-match Ashes series 3-0 with two Tests yet to be played.

After the match, Warner seemed very thrilled and advised a few things for the touring English side.

"I think James Anderson sets the benchmark for older guys these days. We look up to him as we're getting on in our days. But for me, it's about performing to the best of my ability and putting runs on the board," Warner told ESPNcricinfo.

"In the first two Tests, I actually look like a proper batsman, it's almost like I've played my career the other way and had to knuckle down and respect the bowling and the line and lengths that they were bowling and obviously, the hundred eluded me," he added.

Warner also informed ESPNcricinfo that he wants to continue doing the same in the new year as well.

"I feel in good touch. As I said, I was out of runs not out of form, so hopefully, I can put some more numbers on the board leading into this new year," he said.

