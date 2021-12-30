 
sports
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: PCB to take strict action against anyone who violates COVID-18 protocols, says report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

PCB Logo
PCB Logo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take strict action against any player or official who is found violating the rules of the bio-secure bubble during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as per a report in the Daily Express

The PCB took a hit earlier this year in March when the PSL was postponed following an outbreak of coronavirus cases among players part of the bubble. 

Related items

The sixth edition of the league resumed a couple of months later, with Rizwan's Multan Sultans clinching the trophy and fans getting to see some action after all when cases of the virus declined. 

This time around, PCB officials are already worried sick of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading in countries around the world. The report states that the PCB is mulling over the decision to make foreign cricketers quarantine longer than local players. 

The report quoted an unnamed franchise official as saying that the PCB has "no Plan B" in place in case the league gets suspended due to the coronavirus because the UAE itself is organising a league of its own in February and March while the number of coronavirus cases in the country is also on the rise.

According to the publication, the cricket board has decided to hire a foreign firm to manage the bio-secure bubble while an announcement has already been made to book a hotel completely for the players and officials.

More From Sports:

Chinese footballers ordered to remove tattoos

Chinese footballers ordered to remove tattoos
Shadab confident Islamabad United will lift PSL trophy again

Shadab confident Islamabad United will lift PSL trophy again
New Zealand colossus Taylor calls stumps

New Zealand colossus Taylor calls stumps
Pakistan cricket's chief selector expresses concern over lack of quality spinners

Pakistan cricket's chief selector expresses concern over lack of quality spinners
Daughter of David Warner shows off her batting skills on ground

Daughter of David Warner shows off her batting skills on ground
Ind vs SA: Gritty South Africa stay in the fight versus India

Ind vs SA: Gritty South Africa stay in the fight versus India
Victoria, David Beckham's son Romeo is now richer than his siblings

Victoria, David Beckham's son Romeo is now richer than his siblings
What is close to Shaheen Shah Afridi's heart?

What is close to Shaheen Shah Afridi's heart?
In pictures: Football star Lionel Messi spends quality time with wife, kids in Rosario

In pictures: Football star Lionel Messi spends quality time with wife, kids in Rosario
Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa

Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa
Mohammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men's T20I 'Player of the Year' award

Mohammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men's T20I 'Player of the Year' award
'Doosra' inventor Saqlain Mushtaq turns 45 today

'Doosra' inventor Saqlain Mushtaq turns 45 today

Latest

view all