Ind vs SA: Fans laud team India over historic first Test win against South Africa

— AFP

As India won their first Test against South Africa in Centurion by 113 runs Thursday, fans on Twitter are lauding the team.

South Africa resumed the fifth day with the score of 94 at the loss of four wickets with Dean Elgar being 52 not out.



But just when the home team needed Elgar to stay at the wicket and play a miraculous knock, he got out on 77 runs to star pacer Jasprit Bumrah with a score of 130.

After that wicket, India removed De Kock for 21 runs with 161 runs on the board. While tail enders could not provide respite as India bowlers bowled them out for 191 runs and won the historic Test.

Bumrah and Shami both took three wickets, while Siraj and Ashwin took two in what was a collective bowling effort from the touring side.

India will now look to win the second Test and clinch their first-ever Test series win in South Africa.

The star performer for India with the bat India was KL Rahul who's amazing century in the first innings helped them to post an impressive 327 run total on the wicket which had good carry and bite.

Later, it was Indian bowlers who rolled over the Proteas batting line-up for just 197 runs and conceded a healthy 130 runs lead. Pacer Mohammad Shami registered brilliant figures of 5-44 in 16 overs.

Though, India in reply didn't post a huge total by getting out for just 174, with Virat Kohli once again failing to score big as his lean patch continues.

But, Indian bowlers still successfully defended the 305 run target as Bumrah's two late strikes on Day 4 gave India the upper hand as they wrapped up the remaining Proteas batting line-up to win the first Test.

Meanwhile, the fans on the micro-blogging website praise the Indian team over this historic triumph.

Here's a look at fans' reactions.



