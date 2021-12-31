 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Rapper Quavo gets sued for allegedly beating up limo driver: Report

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Quavo is facing a lawsuit from a limo driver who’s claimed that he was beaten up by the Migos rapper in July

Quavo is facing a lawsuit from a limo driver who’s claimed that he was beaten up by the Migos rapper and his entourage on July 3, reported Page Six.

According to reports, the unnamed driver has filed a lawsuit detailing the alleged assault, and according to his testimony, Quavo and his group were upset because the driver had left one of them behind when picking them from a club.

This apparently angered the 30-year-old rapper and his crew, who proceeded to shout at the driver before assaulting him.

The driver also added that he was ‘punched and kicked’ and has suffered physical as well as mental pain as a result.

Quavo himself is yet to respond to the allegations.

The Workin Me singer landed himself in hot waters earlier as well when video footage of him pushing his then-girlfriend Saweetie was leaked. 

