Friday Dec 31 2021
Mohammad Rizwan's tableegh video takes internet by storm

Friday Dec 31, 2021

A video of Pakistan's star batter and opener, Mohammad Rizwan, has gone viral on the internet, in which he can be seen giving a lecture on Islam and its principles.

In the video, Rizwan is preaching to a group of people in Pashto while they surround him.

Even though the video has been widely shared on social media, it has not been established yet when and where the video was filmed.

It is pertinent to note that a video of the star player offering prayers during the Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup also went viral on the internet.

Rizwan has done well for himself this year, and has been nominated for the ICC T20 Player of the Year 2021.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I "Player of the Year" award nominees consist of two wicketkeeper-batters and two all-rounders.

According to a statement released by the ICC, Pakistan's star player Mohammad Rizwan, England's Jos Buttler, Australia's all-rounder Mitchel Marsh, and Sri-Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga have been nominated for the prestigious accolade.

