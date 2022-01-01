Sindh govt removes 1,459 ghost schools from education dept records

Sindh education department removes 1,459 non-existent schools from its database.

These include 62 schools in Karachi and two in Hyderabad.

Departmental action to be taken against teachers drawing salaries while supposedly employed at such schools.



More than 1,400 schools that were registered but did not exist have been removed from the Sindh education department's records, Geo News reported on Friday.



The Sindh Education and Literacy Department passed a notification to remove 1,459 non-existent schools from its database, including schools in Karachi, Badin, Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Qambar, Mirpur Khas, Jamshoro, and Sanghar.

These schools were registered on paper in government records, however, there was never any record of any students, teachers or staff.

It was found that a budget had been released for schools only registered on paper for years, sources told Geo News.

Among the ghost schools, 62 were registered in Karachi while two were registered in Hyderabad.

It was further discovered that almost 1,400 schools have remained closed for many years.

An additional 3,500 non-functional schools that were in poor condition were shut down and a notification in this regard issued.



The education department has decided to take departmental action against teachers employed at such ghost schools, who had been drawing a salary without working. They will all be issued show cause notices as well.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File