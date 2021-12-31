What hope does Shahid Afridi have from 2022?

Pakistan former cricketer Shahid Afridi. — Instagram

Pakistan cricket great Shahid Afridi has posted his last photo of the outgoing year and has revealed what he wants from the upcoming year — 2022.



Taking to his Instagram handle, the former cricketer shared a photo of his side profile with a dramatic, setting sun in the backdrop.



He can be seen dressed in a black jacket and matching cap, along with blue jeans.



“Here’s to the last sunset of 2021!” he captioned the picture.



“I hope 2022 brings loads of love, joy and peace in our lives,” he added.