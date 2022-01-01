Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma send love, positivity to fans on New Year

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli (L) and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma (R) — Ahead News

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday took to his official Instagram page and wished his fans and followers a very happy New Year.

The star cricketer shared an endearing picture of himself in which he could be seen posing with his wife Anushka Sharma. He also posted two other pictures in which he could be seen posting with Indian cricketers.



"We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity," he wrote in the caption.

Within seven hours of going live, the snapshots garnered more than 4 million likes. That's not all, but fans also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 15,000 messages in which they praised the couple and also wished them a happy year ahead.

"The most inspiring couple of India," one of the users wrote.

"Bless you too!" another one chimed in.

"I love cricket and the game is nothing without you," a third admirer commented.