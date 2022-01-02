‘Clear evidence now’ fifth COVID-19 wave starting in Pakistan: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

There are clear signs that a fifth wave of COVID-19 has begun in the country, says federal minister and NCOC chief Asad Umar.

Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of Omicron cases, particularly in Karachi, says minister.

Advises people to wear a mask for protection.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said that there are clear signs that a fifth wave of COVID-19 has started in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said, “Clear evidence now of a beginning of another covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks.”

Urging the public to wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), the minister said that genome sequencing showed a rising proportion of the Omicron variant of coronavirus cases in the country in general and in Karachi, in particular.

“Wearing a mask is your best protection,” Asad Umar advised.



Omicron cases are rising in the country, especially in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

As per the government’s statistics, Islamabad has reported 64 confirmed cases of Omicron so far, while 49 cases of the strain have been detected in Lahore.

A smart lockdown has been imposed in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 7 after 12 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported from the area.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the micro-smart lockdown had been enforced on the streets and houses of the specified area by Deputy Commissioner District East on the recommendation of the concerned health officer.



Additionally, all types of gatherings or events had been banned in the area amidst fear of a COVID-19 spread.

As per the notification, strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs, including wearing masks when entering or exiting the area and restricted movement of people residing in the area would be ensured.