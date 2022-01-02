The Ashes: McGrath tests positive for COVID-19 days before Pink Test

Australia’s legendary pacer Glenn McGrath. Photo: Reuters/file

SYDNEY: Australia’s legendary pacer Glenn McGrath has tested positive for COVID-19 days before the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Test of the Ashes series.

McGrath has quarantined himself at home after being diagnosed with the virus. According to a report published on cricket.com, his condition is stable.

There is hope McGrath will return a negative test in time to attend day three of the SCG Test, now known as Jane McGrath Day.



The former paceman will have a virtual presence at the ground on Monday, when both sides are presented with their baggy pink caps.

"Glenn has had a PCR test which unfortunately returned a positive result," McGrath Foundation chief executive Holly Masters said.

"We wish Glenn and his family good health."

"As well as the England cricket team and the broadcasters for their ongoing support for the Pink Test and look forward to still making this the 'pinkest' Ashes."

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Schedule

First Test: Australia won by nine wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 275 runs

Third Test: Australia won by an innings and 14 runs

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Blundstone Arena