Sunday Jan 02 2022
Adam McKay is all hearts for Ariana Grande’s performance in 'Don't Look Up'

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Filmmaker Adam McKay revealed that Ariana Grande improvised part of the lyrics during her performance in Don't Look Up with singer Kid Cudi.

In a behind-the-scenes special for Netflix Film Club, McKay was seen praising the Side to Side singer's performance in the movie revealing it is his favorite moment from the film.

 He said, "Ariana Grande most certainly did improvise. In fact, her best [improvisation] was when she sang the song for the first time." 

McKay further added, "And that might be one of my favorite moments in the movie where you have pretty much the biggest popstar in the world singing beautifully, 'We're all going to die".

For unversed, 'Don't Look Up' is a Netflix-produced dark comedy starring Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill. It also stars Grande and Cudi, who play well-known pop stars at a concert in the movie.

