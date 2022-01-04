Khloe Kardashian ex wants to 'reconnect' post Tristan Thompson paternity test

Khloe Kardashian's ex hopes for 'reconnection' after Tristan Thompson paternity test

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, has nothing but love for the reality TV star after Tristan Thompson heartbreak.

After the NBA player wrote a lengthy apology for Kardashian post positive paternity test , Lamar came forward on a Facebook post to hope for a 'reconnection.'

"I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends," Odom said, adding, "she is a good person and deserves the world." Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016.



In his apology, Tristan expressed regret over cheating on Kardashian and fathering the child of Maralee Nicols.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."