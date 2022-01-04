Fakhar Zaman has hilarious response to Mohammad Hafeez retirement meme

— Reuters/File

Fakhar Zaman responds to hilarious meme on Mohammad Hafeez's retirement.

User shares meme in which Mohammad Hafeez is quoted saying: “I am retiring from international cricket with ‘ fakhar ’ (pride)."

Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

Following the retirement of Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, hilarious memes started circulating on social media and triggered a flood of farewells from his fans.

On the retirement of Hafeez, aka The Professor, a user shared a meme in which Mohammad Hafeez could be seen saying: “I am retiring from the international cricket with ‘fakhar’ (pride)”.

The meme caught the eye of Pakistani left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman upon being tagged in it and he couldn’t resist commenting on it.

Fakhar tagged Hafeez and replied to the meme, saying: “Bhai bas thora sabar, thora time day mujhey” (Brother please wait, give me some time), followed by a laughing emoji.

The tweet garnered hundreds of reactions from the users as soon as it was posted.

Here are some of the reactions from people.

"Haha meme maker good work," a user wrote while wishing the cricketer good luck for his future.

Another user commented: "Fakhar ko abhi khelnay dain professor sahab (Let Fakhar play for now, professor)."

One of the users shared a meme from a Bollywood movie saying: "Kam se kam 30 saal ka toh time de re." (At least give him a 30-year duration).

Former Pakistan Test captain Mohammad Hafeez finally announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

Hafeez had earlier bid farewell to Test cricket in 2018.

Today, I say goodbye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction, Hafeez said while addressing a press conference to announce his decision.



The cricketer said that he feels extremely fortunate and proud to have been considered worthy to represent the country in the national kit with Pakistan's emblem for 18 years.



He said that cricket has been a field of learning for him and has provided him opportunities to visit various countries, explore their cultures and make friends.

In his 18-year-long career, the all-rounder scored 12,789 runs and took 253 wickets while representing Pakistan in 392 international matches.



Besides this, he played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is for the country, including three ICC ODI world cups and six T20 world cups.

Hafeez, now aged 41, started his international career in April 2003, with his debut ODI against Zimbabwe in Sharjah. His Test debut was against Bangladesh in Karachi on August 20, later in the same year.

The Professor played his first T20 match in August 2006 against England while the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia proved his last 20-over match.

The right-handed batter played his final ODI match last year in July at Lord's against Bangladesh.