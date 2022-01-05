Nz vs Ban: Records tumble as Tigers trounce Kiwis

Bangladesh won their first Test match against New Zealand on Wednesday at Mount Maunganui. — ESPNcricinfo

In a most unexpected result, Bangladesh won their first match against New Zealand on Wednesday at Mount Maunganui.



Following Bangladesh's victory over New Zealand, here's a look at statistical highlights from the match.



First win against NZ

This was Bangladesh's first win against New Zealand. It had previously faced New Zealand in 15 Tests, losing 12 of them. After losing eight of nine matches in the inaugural cycle of the World Test Championship, Bangladesh finally triumphed.

New Zealand in New Zealand

The Mount Maunganui win was Bangladesh's first in any format against New Zealand in New Zealand. New Zealand had won each of the previous 32 matches at home against Bangladesh, by far the longest winning streak at home for any team against a single opponent.



Streak broken

New Zealand's longest unbeaten stretch in Tests at home, 17 in all and dating all the way back to their 2017 defeat to South Africa, was finally broken. This defeat to Bangladesh also brought an end to New Zealand's historic run of eight consecutive Test series victories at home. New Zealand had not lost a home Test in a row before the first Test against Bangladesh.



Victories in Tests

Bangladesh won three Tests while playing away from home prior to Wednesday's victory over New Zealand. They have won two Tests in the West Indies (2009) and Zimbabwe (2013 and 2021), respectively, while also winning one in Sri Lanka in 2017.



6-46 - Second-best bowling numbers

6–46 - Ebadot Hossain's bowling numbers in the second innings of New Zealand. These are Bangladesh pacers' second-best bowling numbers in Test cricket. Only Shahadat Hossain has a better record: 6 for 27 against South Africa in Dhaka in 2008. Ebadot is also the first Bangladeshi bowler to collect more than five wickets in a Test innings since Robiul Islam in April 2013.



Lowest score

New Zealand added 33 runs in the second innings after losing the last eight wickets, the lowest by any team against Bangladesh in a Test innings. England set the previous record in Dhaka in 2016, when they were all out for 164 from a score of 124 for 2.



Third-lowest score by NZ's bottom six

New Zealand's bottom six scored 60 runs in this match, their third-lowest total in a Test match in the last 50 years (while being bowled out twice). Their lowest score in this span was 48 runs against India in Mumbai last month, and 59 runs against Pakistan in Hamilton in 1993.



Most wickets in Test

Bangladesh pacers took 13 wickets at Bay Oval, the most they've ever taken in a Test match. In 2013, they set a new best with 11 against Zimbabwe in Harare. Nine of Bangladesh's 13 wickets came in the second innings alone, tying for the most by pacers in a Test innings.



Lowest total in Test

New Zealand's second-inning total of 169 is their lowest in Tests against Bangladesh. New Zealand's previous worst against them was 171 all out in Chattogram in 2008. It's also the second-lowest all-out total for any team outside Asia against Bangladesh, after only the West Indies' 129 in 2018.

