Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Prince Andrew’s ‘atrocious attitude’ with royal staffers exposed: report

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Prince Andrew’s shocking attitude towards royal staffers has been laid bare by experts.

Former Kensington Palace chef Darren McGrady’s unearthed this claim in a 2013 biography titled Harry: The People’s Prince.

There he was quoted saying, “[Diana] would often bring William and Harry down to the kitchen to say thank you after a meal they’d enjoyed.”

He later claimed also, “Fergie was always trying to copy her. She would do it with Beatrice and Eugenie.

“But it was so obvious that she was just trying to be Diana. Plus, she’d get the names of the chefs wrong.”

At the time, “Andrew always came straight to the point and told you exactly what he wanted. Whereas Harry had been taught to say ‘Please may I have…’, Andrew would bark, ‘Where are my mangoes? I want my mangoes.

Before concluding he also added, “I’m not surprised that Harry has turned out to be the same as Diana. She doted on him.”

