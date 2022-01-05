Heavy rainfall causes devastation in parts of Balochistan

— Twitter

GWADAR: Heavy rainfall has caused devastation in different areas of Balochistan, including Gwadar, Chaman, Ormara, Pasni, and Kech, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, continued downpour in Gwadar has wreaked havoc as many homes partially collapsed, while rainwater entered the houses.

The Balochistan government has declared an emergency in district Gwadar, while the dam’s spillway is also opened after the water level rose.

In Chaman, due to the torrential rains, more than 200 homes — including schools and other buildings — have collapsed, while many roads in the district have been swept away.

Electricity supply to Chaman and its outskirts had to be suspended as heavy rainfall damaged infrastructure in the area.

Meanwhile, due to the sporadic rainfall, Pasni, Ormara, Jiwani, and Kech have also been badly affected.

Military carrying out relief operations

According to a statement issued by Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), the Pakistan Army and Navy troops are busy in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Gwadar.

People are being shifted to safer places, the statement said, adding that food and ration items are being provided to stranded people in various areas of Gwadar.

The Met Office had already predicted a westerly weather system of strong winds entering northern Balochistan, which triggered heavy downpours in different parts of the province.