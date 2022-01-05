James Anderson becomes 2nd player to play most Test matches

— AFP

English fast bowler James Anderson has become the second player to play the most Test matches for England as India’s legendry cricketer Sachin Tendulkar remained on top of the list.



Anderson achieved this milestone while playing his career's 169th match against Australia in the fourth Test match of the Ashes series.

The English pacer surpasses the record of former Australian captains Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh, as they both played 168 matches for the Australian side.

James Anderson is now only behind India’s little master Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record of playing 200 test matches from the Indian side.

It is also worth mentioning here that James Anderson has also held a record of taking 640 wickets in Test matches — the most wickets taken by any player so far.